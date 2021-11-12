CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Ferrari Purosangue testing continues under Levante’s body

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    352 Views
    Ferrari Purosangue testing continues under Levante’s body

    -        First-ever SUV from the Prancing Horse

    -        Expected to arrive by 2023

    Ferrari jumping onto the SUV bandwagon is no new news now. The Italian marque confirmed the name of their first high-riding vehicle as Purosangue a couple of years ago and we are yet to get a final debut date from the carmaker. Meanwhile, our spy sleuths have caught the Purosangue’s prototype prowling the streets wearing its sibling Maserati Levante’s body shell.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Right Side View

    Codenamed F16X, the Purosangue would bring in many firsts for Ferrari when it will debut in 2023. Despite wearing a Levante body, the Prancing Horse SUV will be drastically different from the Maserati SUV underneath. There will be more than one powertrain choice which will include the new and award-winning turbocharged V6 alongside the famous V8 that has been powering the mid-engine Ferraris. There are also rumours of a flagship V12 but it will be paired with electric motors, if and when it arrives.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Right Rear Three Quarter

    Ferrari will soon move the testing of the Purosangue to its production-ready body. In terms of design, it will share some elements with the 296 GTB and SF90. Even the cabin will be the latest the Modena-based carmaker will have on offer. Since the Purosagne would be the latest offering and will be around for a long time we expect Ferrari to provide the best of everything in its high-volume high-riding vehicle.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Right Rear Three Quarter

    When it arrives, the Purosangue will be a practical four-door Ferrari that will take on the fight against the Aston Martin DBX, Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus instead of driving the connoisseurs of Rolls Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga. It will surely make its way to India promptly after its global debut.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Image
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Porsche Macan launched in India; prices start at Rs 83.21 lakh
     Next 
    Porsche Taycan to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Ferrari Purosangue SUV Exterior
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118282 Views
    762 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    View All Popular Cars
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 83.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ferrari-cars
    • other brands
    Ferrari 812

    Ferrari 812

    ₹ 5.20 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ferrari-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118282 Views
    762 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ferrari Purosangue testing continues under Levante’s body