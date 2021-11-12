Ferrari Purosangue testing continues under Levante’s body

- First-ever SUV from the Prancing Horse

- Expected to arrive by 2023

Ferrari jumping onto the SUV bandwagon is no new news now. The Italian marque confirmed the name of their first high-riding vehicle as Purosangue a couple of years ago and we are yet to get a final debut date from the carmaker. Meanwhile, our spy sleuths have caught the Purosangue’s prototype prowling the streets wearing its sibling Maserati Levante’s body shell.

Codenamed F16X, the Purosangue would bring in many firsts for Ferrari when it will debut in 2023. Despite wearing a Levante body, the Prancing Horse SUV will be drastically different from the Maserati SUV underneath. There will be more than one powertrain choice which will include the new and award-winning turbocharged V6 alongside the famous V8 that has been powering the mid-engine Ferraris. There are also rumours of a flagship V12 but it will be paired with electric motors, if and when it arrives.

Ferrari will soon move the testing of the Purosangue to its production-ready body. In terms of design, it will share some elements with the 296 GTB and SF90. Even the cabin will be the latest the Modena-based carmaker will have on offer. Since the Purosagne would be the latest offering and will be around for a long time we expect Ferrari to provide the best of everything in its high-volume high-riding vehicle.

When it arrives, the Purosangue will be a practical four-door Ferrari that will take on the fight against the Aston Martin DBX, Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus instead of driving the connoisseurs of Rolls Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga. It will surely make its way to India promptly after its global debut.