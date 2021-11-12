2021 Porsche Macan launched in India; prices start at Rs 83.21 lakh

- Available in three trims – Macan, Macan S, and Macan GTS

- Gets cosmetic updates

While Porsche has officially stepped into the electrification game in India, the carmaker has also launched the updated Macan in the country at a starting price of Rs 83.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Porsche has commenced the bookings for the SUV while the deliveries will begin only from January 2021.

To be offered in three trims – Macan, Macan S, and Macan GTS, the refreshed Macan gets cosmetic upgrades as well as a slightly tweaked interior design with added features. Design-wise, the Macan gets a slightly revised front apron with wider air intakes and a new front spoiler. Moving to the side, the alloy wheels can be had in seven different designs. The Macan GTS sits on 21-inch alloy wheels while other trims are fitted with smaller 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels. The posterior gets the black diffuser that is now extended upwards for a stylish and sporty look. Complementing the quad exhaust tips are LED tail lamps that get the signature horizontal stripe running across the boot.

Inside the cabin, the Macan gets the signature analogue clock at the top of the dashboard while the instrument cluster dials get a revised layout. Other highlights include electrically adjustable seats, a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, air suspension, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and park assist with active parking support.

Under the hood, the Macan is powered by two petrol powertrains. The standard Macan is plonked by a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit that now puts out 261bhp and 400Nm of torque. Going up the ladder, the Macan S 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 puts out a potent 375bhp and 520Nm of torque while the top-spec Macan GTS dishes out a prodigious 434bhp and 550Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed DCT unit.

In India, the Porsche Macan goes up against the likes of the BMW X4, Volvo XC60, and Range Rover Velar.