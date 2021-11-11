CarWale
    Porsche Taycan to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,004 Views
    Porsche Taycan to be launched in India tomorrow

    - Likely to be offered with two battery pack options

    - Will be Porsche’s first electric offering in India

    Porsche India is all set to introduce its first electric model in India. To be launched tomorrow, the Porsche Taycan will be a four-door electric saloon and will lock horns with the recently launched Audi e-tron GT

    Porsche Taycan Right Side View

    Available in four trims – Taycan, Turbo, Turbo S, and 4S, the Taycan is globally offered with a choice of two battery packs. Although it is not yet known whether India will get all the variants, the internationally offered battery sizes include a 79.2kWh standard and a 93.4 kWh performance battery. The former feeds the electric motors to generate 322bhp while the latter puts out 375bhp. The Taycan supports AC as well as DC charging. 

    Porsche Taycan Dashboard

    In terms of design and styling, the Taycan sits low to the ground and has a sloping bonnet. The pronounced shoulders, tapering roofline, and the LED tail lamps in the wide layout are all part of classic Porsche design. Inside, the Taycan is feature-laden with features such as two-zone climate control, electrically adjustable seats, multi-function sports steering wheel, a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a curved digital instrument cluster, and more. 

    Porsche Taycan Right Rear Three Quarter

    We expect Porsche to price the Taycan between Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom). The sports saloon will be an alternative to the Audi e-tron GT and the electric eSUVs that include Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace, and the Audi e-tron. 

    Porsche Taycan Image
    Porsche Taycan
    ₹ 2.00 - 4.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
