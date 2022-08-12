Porsche Taycan Turbo S sets Nurburgring Lap Record

- Went around the Nurburgring Nordschleife in seven minutes and 33 seconds

- Veteran development driver Lars Kern at the helm

Porsche has bagged yet another Nurburgring Lap Record. This time, it’s for the ‘series production electric car’ with the Taycan Turbo S, which went around the Nordschleife in 7:33:350 minutes, taking the crown back from the Tesla Model S (7:35:57 set in 2021) by an impressive two seconds.

With veteran Porsche development driver Lars Kern behind the wheel, the Taycan Turbo S was entirely standard (included with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control), except for the required roll cage and racing seats. It weighed the same as the series production car as well.

The performance kit on the record-breaking car included 21-inch RS-Spyder-design wheels with road-approved Pirelli P Zero Corsa sports tyres. There’s a software update to the Porsche 4D Chassis Control as well, which was specific to those tyres. This record-breaking specification, though, is only on sale in Germany for MY2023 Taycan. The production started in late July 2022, while the performance kit is expected to be available from the end of the year.