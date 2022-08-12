Kia Seltos achieves 3 lakh unit sales milestone

- The Kia Seltos will celebrate its third anniversary on 22nd August

- More than 1 lakh units of the Seltos have been exported to date

Kia India has announced that the Seltos has crossed the 3 lakh unit sales milestone in the country. According to the company, the mid-size SUV has achieved this feat in less than 3 years. Kia India is all set to celebrate its 3rd anniversary in India on 22nd August, marking the completion of three years since the model was launched in India.

The Seltos is the most popular Kia product in India, accounting for close to 60 per cent of the company's total sales in the country. Besides the new milestone of 3 lakh unit sales, the carmaker has exported 103,033 units of the Seltos to more than 91 countries to date.

Kia India recently crossed the 5-lakh sales milestone in the country, with Seltos contributing close to 60 per cent to the overall sales. While 58 per cent of the Seltos’ sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to around 25 per cent of sales. One out of every 10 Seltos buyers opted for the iMT variant in 2022. The brand claims that the demand for the petrol and diesel variants of the Seltos is balanced, with around 46 per cent of the customers preferring the diesel variants of the model.

Speaking on the occasion, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, ”Being our first product in India, the Seltos has played a pivotal role in charting Kia’s success story here. With the Seltos, Kia India was able to establish itself as a true disruptor and was able to cement its position in the country’s top five car manufacturers within just two months of commencement of sales in India. With the Seltos, we wanted to offer a world-class product that addressed the unmet needs of Indian customers, and the great response we’ve received is a testimony to the fact that we have achieved what we initially set out for. We are happy to see that today the Seltos has made its mark not only in its segment but on the overall Indian auto industry; it is amongst the most sought-after cars by the new age Indian customers.”