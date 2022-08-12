New Mahindra Scorpio Classic unveiled; launch next week

- The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be available in two variants

- Prices of the model will be announced on 20 August

Mahindra has pulled the covers off the new Scorpio Classic ahead of its price announcement scheduled to take place next week. The model will be sold alongside the new Scorpio-N, prices of which were revealed in June this year.

In terms of cosmetic updates, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, compared to the outgoing version, gets refreshed projector headlamps, a new grille with six vertical chrome slats and the Twin Peaks logo, LED DRLs positioned above the new fog lights, new front bumper and skid plate, vertically stacked LED tail lights, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and dual-tone cladding.

Inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring, 16GB of internal storage, dual-tone black and beige theme, wood trims, front and rear arm-rests, automatic climate control, cruise control, engine start-stop button, height-adjustable driver seat, and steering-mounted controls.

Safety features on the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Classic include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, seat-belt reminder system, and auto door lock function. The model will be available in two variants, including S and S11, across five colours such as Pearl White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, D’sat Silver, and Galaxy Grey.

Powering the Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on offer with the SUV.