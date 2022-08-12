CarWale
    New Mahindra Scorpio Classic unveiled; launch next week

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Mahindra Scorpio Classic unveiled; launch next week

    - The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be available in two variants

    - Prices of the model will be announced on 20 August

    Mahindra has pulled the covers off the new Scorpio Classic ahead of its price announcement scheduled to take place next week. The model will be sold alongside the new Scorpio-N, prices of which were revealed in June this year.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of cosmetic updates, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, compared to the outgoing version, gets refreshed projector headlamps, a new grille with six vertical chrome slats and the Twin Peaks logo, LED DRLs positioned above the new fog lights, new front bumper and skid plate, vertically stacked LED tail lights, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and dual-tone cladding.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring, 16GB of internal storage, dual-tone black and beige theme, wood trims, front and rear arm-rests, automatic climate control, cruise control, engine start-stop button, height-adjustable driver seat, and steering-mounted controls.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Dashboard

    Safety features on the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Classic include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, seat-belt reminder system, and auto door lock function. The model will be available in two variants, including S and S11, across five colours such as Pearl White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, D’sat Silver, and Galaxy Grey.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Rear Logo

    Powering the Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on offer with the SUV.

    Mahindra Scorpio 2021 Image
    Mahindra Scorpio 2021
    ₹ 13.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
