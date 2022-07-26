CarWale
    Porsche delivers 75,000 Taycan models globally; to roll out software update

    Gajanan Kashikar

    315 Views
    Porsche delivers 75,000 Taycan models globally; to roll out software update

    - MY2023 software update applicable to all Taycan models

    - Brings a wide range of updates to the sporty saloon

    Porsche has achieved a new milestone of 75,000 unit deliveries of its first electric car, the Taycan, since its market launch in late 2019. Notably, the firm has also announced an MY2023 software update for the Taycan models and the trims produced in 2020, 2021, and 2022, irrespective of their model age, powertrain, and body style. For the Indian market, the Taycan arrived in November 2021 and is available in two body styles.

    Porsche Taycan Left Front Three Quarter

    Porsche will offer the new software update free of charge, and customers can update their car by visiting the nearest Porsche workshop. According to the brand, it will roll out this update for the Taycan owners based on the market and when their car was delivered.

    The over-the-air (OTA) software update brings numerous changes to the Taycan. For example, in the Taycan models from 2020 and 2021, the automatic energy recuperation setting will now remain unchanged even when the driving modes are changed. Then, the all-wheel-drive indicator replaces an energy-flow indicator.

    Porsche Taycan Right Front Three Quarter

    Porsche claims that in low outside temperatures, improved preconditioning of the battery pack enables overall rapid charging more frequently and over a wider range of battery charge levels. Further, Taycan's system utilises wasted heat from the electrical components more than before to maintain the optimum battery temperature. In fact, the said updates provide an improved travel range and shorter charging times for the 2020 and 2021 models of the Taycan.

    For the models manufactured in 2020, 2021, and up to mid-February 2022, Porsche offers new functions and fresh graphics for the infotainment system. Porsche has further improved its voice control system and provided an in-built Spotify app. Plus, the Taycan now supports wireless connectivity for Android Auto. Moreover, charging stations can be filtered in the navigation system based on their charging capacity. Whereas, the upgraded interface of the head-up display provides a better view of the navigation map.

    Porsche Taycan Left Rear Three Quarter

    Besides this, the company is also offering a comfort access system, that is, keyless doors and boot opening, to customers upon request. Not to mention, Porsche has also improved the park assist and car park search features for 2020, 2021, and 2022 Taycan models.

