CarWale
    Facelifted Porsche Taycan breaks cover!

    Haji Chakralwale

    Facelifted Porsche Taycan breaks cover!
    • Gets increased claimed range of up to 678km
    • Has 0-100kmph sprint time of just 2.4 seconds

    Porsche has revealed the facelifted version of its flagship electric saloon, the Taycan globally. The updated electric sedan gets minor cosmetic updates on its exterior and interior. However, the most significant changes have been made to the powertrain, battery pack, and power output of the all-new Porsche Taycan.

    On the outside, most of the design elements have been carried over from the 2019-released model. It features a matrix LED headlamp setup, redesigned front and rear bumper, revised air intakes, tweaked tail lamps, and aero-designed alloy wheels.

    Inside, the Taycan continues to offer a feature-packed cabin with an updated digital instrument cluster, large infotainment system, and a third screen for the co-driver. Then there are two new leather-free seat upholstery options available with the new Taycan.

    Similar to the previous iteration, the new Porsche Taycan will continue to be offered in three body-style options – standard, Cross Turismo, and Sport Turismo. All the variants will benefit from a new rear axle motor capable of producing additional power of up to 105bhp. Moreover, depending on the variant, the Taycan will be bundled with two battery pack options – an 89kWh and a 105kWh unit with a maximum claimed range of up to 678km for the top-spec version.

    Meanwhile, the charging tech has also been upgraded and the sedan can now charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. All this while being able to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 2.4 seconds!

    Porsche Taycan
    Porsche Taycan Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.70 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.70 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.70 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.94 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.79 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.70 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.70 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.69 Crore

