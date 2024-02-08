CarWale
    630bhp Audi RS6 Avant GT breaks cover

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    630bhp Audi RS6 Avant GT breaks cover
    • Is an even faster version of a fast station wagon
    • Produces 630bhp and 850Nm

    For some reason, if you think the Audi RS6 Avant Performance with its 620bhp is not powerful enough, Audi will now sell you the RS6 Avant GT. It uses the same 4.0-litre V8 but instead of ‘just’ 620bhp it makes 630bhp (and 850Nm), while the 0-100kmph time is reduced from 3.3 seconds to a blistering-quick 3.2 seconds.

    Audi RS6 Right Front Three Quarter

    Audi says the idea of the RS6 Avant GT is to bring the project RS6 GTO Concept from 2020 to life. The concept was designed by 12 apprentices at Audi Design and took inspiration from the 90 Quattro IMSA GTO racecar from 1989.

    Audi RS6 Right Front Three Quarter

    The GT’s differentiating factors over the Performance are its roof-mounted spoiler, redesigned diffusers, 22-inch alloy wheels, newer colour cabin, and lightweight adjustable coilover suspension along with a reworked differential on the rear axle.

    Audi RS6 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The quicker acceleration is also courtesy of stickier Continental Sport Contact 7 tyres. Meanwhile, there’s also some weight reduction due to an all-carbon-fibre bonnet, which the buyers can opt for partially or fully exposed finished.

    Audi RS6 Dashboard

    Keen Audi fanatics would also notice the air intake on the fender with outlets behind the front wheels. And on the inside, the black Alcantara draped cabin sports bucket seats, which have an exposed carbon-fibre back.

    Audi RS6 Right Side View

    Only 660 units of the RS6 Avant GT will be made as all the GT-specific parts – bonnet, fender, wing, aprons, and coilovers – are fitted by hand at Audi’s Böllinger Höfe facility in Germany. Audi has not yet divulged the price tag of this ultra-fast, exclusive, family-friendly rocket.

