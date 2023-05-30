CarWale
    Next-generation Audi RS6 to come with electric power

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    193 Views
    Next-generation Audi RS6 to come with electric power

    - Based on Volkswagen Group's new PPE modular EV platform 

    - Will have close links to the next-gen A6

    Audi is set to launch its final series of ICE-powered vehicles in 2026 as most models in the brand's line-up will transition to electric power in the coming years. This will include cars from the Audi Sport division. Also, there would be a new nomenclature structure with even numbers marking electric cars and uneven ones for ICE-powered models. 

    Closer look at the prototype 

    Audi Sport is responsible for S and RS cars and there are already electric models carrying both badges in the form of the e-tron S and the RS e-tron GT. Now, it seems there will be yet another electric RS model, an RS6 (formerly known as the RS6 e-tron), based on the upcoming all-electric A6. This prototype may look like some of the testers for the regular A6 but a closer inspection reveals details like flared wheel arches and an uprated brake package with red callipers. 

    Audi RS6 Left Side View

    Wagon variant likely; Platform information 

    A concept of the A6 shown in 2021 packed a 100kWh battery and dual-motor powertrain good for 469bhp. Interestingly, there is also likely to be an RS6 Avant, since Audi has hinted that the regular A6 will have an Avant wagon option with the A6 Avant e-tron concept shown in March last year. 

    The A6 has been designed around Volkswagen Group's new PPE modular EV platform for high-volume luxury models. The platform debuts later this year in the Q6 (e-tron) crossover, which is also expected to spawn an RS variant. The A6 is also due to be out later this year. The RS version will likely follow it by about six months to a year.  

    Audi RS6 Left Front Three Quarter
    Audi RS6 Image
    Audi RS6
