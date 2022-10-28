Porsche India delivers 571 cars between January to September 2022

Porsche India has recorded 71 per cent growth in sales until September this year. This sales growth has outstripped its previous highest end-to-year total. Notably, Porsche also witnessed its strongest-ever retail period during the third quarter of this year where it sold 193 units.

Porsche delivered a total of 571 units between January and September 2022. With this, it has already reported record-braking annual sales to date in the country, with three more months to go this year. The brand’s previous best year was almost a decade ago, with 534 units sold in 2013.

Currently, the marque offers a wide variety of cars in India, such as the Macan, Cayenne, Cayenne Coupé, Panamera, 718 Cayman, 718 Boxter, all-electric Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo, alongside the legendary 911 series models.

Speaking on the occasion, Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India, said, “By holding events like our Porsche Experience Track Days and stimulating the market with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur showcases through our dealerships, we have generated a buzz that will help carry the momentum into the fourth quarter and next year.'

He further added, “Having recorded 71 per cent growth year-to-date, we are truly excited to see what the rest of 2022 can deliver for Porsche India, its customers and stakeholders who have made this possible.”

