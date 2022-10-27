CarWale
    Top 3 bestselling compact sedans in India in September 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    The compact sedan segment has a fair share of fan following in the country. The cars in this segment are a preferred choice among families as it offers extra boot space as compared to the hatchbacks. 

    The top-three compact sedans sold in India in September 2022 are as follows – 

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    The Maruti Suzuki Dzire leads sales in the compact sedan segment in India in September 2022. The compact sedan registered 9,601 unit sales in the country last month as against 2,141 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a strong growth of 348 per cent. 

    The compact sedan is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-Series petrol engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. Back in March, Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG version in the country in two variant options, VXi and ZXi. Both the variants get a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The AGS option is available in the regular petrol engine variants. 

    Hyundai Aura

    The Hyundai Aura has secured the second rank with 4,239 unit sales last month. The vehicle witnessed a growth of 48 per cent last month compared to 2,862 unit sales in September 2021. 

    The vehicle is available in three engine options – two petrol and one diesel. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 82bhp/114Nm, while the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit generates 99bhp/172Nm. The Kappa petrol engine can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission, while the turbo petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Interestingly, the vehicle is also available with a CNG option. The 1.2-litre diesel unit generates 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The diesel version is available in both five-speed manual transmission and AMT options. 

    Honda Amaze

    The Honda Amaze missed the  second rank by just 157 units. The company sold 4,082 units of the Amaze in September 2022 compared to 2,063 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 98 per cent.

    The vehicle is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine generates 88bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm of torque at 4,800rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre i-DTECH engine with a manual transmission generates 97bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm at 1,750rpm, while the CVT diesel variant generates 78bhp at 3,600rpm and 160Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.

