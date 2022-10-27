New Jeep Grand Cherokee to be launched in India on 11 November

- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee to be locally assembled in India

- The brand’s Ranjangaon plant will become the production hub for all RHD units

Jeep India has confirmed that it will introduce the 2022 Grand Cherokee in the country on 11 November. What makes this iteration of the full-size SUV special is the fact that it will be locally assembled in India.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will be the fourth locally assembled product from the carmaker in the country after the Compass, Meridian, and Wrangler. Additionally, the company’s plant in Ranjangaon, Pune (Maharashtra) will become the production hub for all right-hand-drive units of the SUV.

Coming to the model, the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee will be powered by a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The brand is yet to announce the power output of this engine for the Indian market. Also on offer will be the signature Quadra-Trac I 4x4 system with four drive modes including Auto, Sport, Snow, and Mud/Sand.

In terms of design, the new-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee will get the famed seven-slot grille, LED DRLs, LED headlamps, squared wheel arches, two-piece LED tail lights, dual exhaust tips integrated with the rear bumper, shark-fin antenna, and roof rails.

Inside, the upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee is expected to arrive with updates in the form of ADAS functions, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument console, powered front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a dual-tone interior theme, and a Heads-Up Display (HUD).