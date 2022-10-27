CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    New Jeep Grand Cherokee to be launched in India on 11 November

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    677 Views
    New Jeep Grand Cherokee to be launched in India on 11 November

    - 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee to be locally assembled in India

    - The brand’s Ranjangaon plant will become the production hub for all RHD units 

    Jeep India has confirmed that it will introduce the 2022 Grand Cherokee in the country on 11 November. What makes this iteration of the full-size SUV special is the fact that it will be locally assembled in India.

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will be the fourth locally assembled product from the carmaker in the country after the Compass, Meridian, and Wrangler. Additionally, the company’s plant in Ranjangaon, Pune (Maharashtra) will become the production hub for all right-hand-drive units of the SUV.

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Coming to the model, the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee will be powered by a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The brand is yet to announce the power output of this engine for the Indian market. Also on offer will be the signature Quadra-Trac I 4x4 system with four drive modes including Auto, Sport, Snow, and Mud/Sand.

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 Dashboard

    In terms of design, the new-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee will get the famed seven-slot grille, LED DRLs, LED headlamps, squared wheel arches, two-piece LED tail lights, dual exhaust tips integrated with the rear bumper, shark-fin antenna, and roof rails.

    Inside, the upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee is expected to arrive with updates in the form of ADAS functions, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument console, powered front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a dual-tone interior theme, and a Heads-Up Display (HUD).

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 Image
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra partners with Charge+Zone to set-up EV charging infrastructure

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 Left Front Three Quarter
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34870 Views
    138 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 19.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34870 Views
    138 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Jeep Grand Cherokee to be launched in India on 11 November