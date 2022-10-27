Mahindra partners with Charge+Zone to set-up EV charging infrastructure

- The new partnership will offer charging infra for Mahindra’s upcoming range of EV SUVs

- These charging points will be installed across 25 cities covering highways spanning 10,000kms

Charge+Zone and Mahindra & Mahindra have announced a partnership to set up a network of EV charging stations for Mahindra’s range of electric SUVs. By the end of this fiscal, Mahindra’s EV users will have access to the Charge+Zone’s network of more than 2500 charging points across 25 cities and highways spanning a length of 10,000kms.

As part of the partnership, Charge+Zone and Mahindra will explore the installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fast DC chargers at various locations including owned and rented sites, offices, and any other areas nominated by Mahindra, its affiliates, and group companies. Additionally, the partnership will also entail rolling out e-mobility solutions spanning discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions, with the aim of empowering all EV users to access the charging network.

Designed to charge electric four-wheelers, these charging stations will be open to the public as well as to the users and partners of Mahindra. Charge+Zone’s charging stations are DC charging points with CCS2 chargers that provide 80-100 per cent charge in 20-30 minutes and a full charge in an hour depending on the EV’s battery size. These chargers also come with additional amenities of food courts, restaurants, and hotels, as well as the facility of Type-2 AC chargers wherever needed.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “Our partnership with Charge+Zone will ensure robust EV infrastructure solutions for all our customers. We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable, and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India, and we are delighted to have joined hands with them for our upcoming range of electric vehicles in India, including the soon-to-be-launched XUV400 EV.”