Mahindra XUV.e9 spied on test

To be launched in April 2025

Will be produced in India

The Mahindra XUV.e9 electric SUV has been spied testing once again and this time around, the camouflage on the car is tightly wrapped indicating the overall shape the production-ready model will take when it launches exactly a year from now.

Coupe SUV lines

In the images, we can see the distinctly large face with vertically stacked tail lamps, large wheels with aerodynamic spats and the distinctive curved light bar at the rear. What’s more, you can also see the thick C-pillar flowing into the boot lid giving the car its unique shape. The XUV.e9 will be Mahindra’s first coupe SUV and an electric one at that too! It will follow in the footsteps of the XUV700-based XUV.e8 that will arrive at the end of this year.

First of many

While the Tata Curvv EV will be the first electric coupe SUV in the market, this will be the first one to jump into the next price bracket above its Tata counterpart and could open the door for other manufacturers to introduce the body style. As is the case with the luxury segment, the coupe SUV body style is the next big fight area. It offers the SUV stance but with either sedan or sports car-like styling for that stand-out look.

BE.05 details

We have already seen the shape of the car and now we also know that it will be one of the first Mahindra models to get the dashboard-wide digital display that integrates infotainment, car functions and of course the instrument cluster. Spy images also indicate an all-black cabin and a new Mahindra two-spoke steering wheel. These are all elements that will also arrive in the XUV.e8 when it is launched at the end of this year. It is expected to have a range of 500+kms and will of course be offered with multiple forms of fast charging.

