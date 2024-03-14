Mahindra XUV.e9 coupe SUV to get a three-screen dashboard

XUV.e9 to be launched early next year

Expected to get a range of 450km

Mahindra continues testing the XUV.e9 ahead of its launch, which is scheduled to take place in April 2025. New spy shots give us a fresh look at the interior of the upcoming coupe-SUV, revealing what could become a key feature.

As seen in the images here, the new XUV.e9 Coupe gets a full-length screen spanning the length of the dashboard. This piece, although a single unit, is likely to house three separate screens, including one unit each for the instrument console, touchscreen system, and the passenger display.

Elsewhere, the 2025 Mahindra XUV.e9 could receive features such as a two-spoke steering wheel, touch-based AC controls, rotary knob with buttons around it for additional functions, auto-dimming IRVM, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a front armrest.

Mahindra has not revealed the technical specifications of the XUV.e9, although the model is expected to source power from an 80kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor. This powertrain could return a range of 450km on a single full charge.

Image Source