Mahindra XUV.e9 spied testing in India

Mahindra unveiled the XUV.e9 along with other all-electric concepts in late 2022. The automaker will launch the model sometime in 2025. And ahead of its official debut, the model has been recently spied being tested extensively in the country.

As seen in the image, the model is finished in a cyber-patterned camouflage wrap. Other visible design elements include sleek LED taillights with a connected look, shark-fin antenna, extended roof spoiler, and an integrated high-mounted stop lamp.

In terms of dimension, the XUV.e9 will measure 4,790mm in length, 1,905mm in width, and 1,690mm in height. Also, the wheelbase will be around 2,775mm. The coupe SUV will be based on the INGLO platform shared with Volkswagen.

In previous spy shots, the interior of the XUV.e9 was leaked revealing many key details. This included a three-screen setup, two-spoke steering wheel, new centre console, and a drive mode selector lever similar to the XUV400.

Upon arrival, the all-electric coupe from the Indian automaker will likely come equipped with an 80kWh battery unit with an approximate driving range of 450km on a single charge.

