    Maruti Brezza smart-hybrid tech reintroduced in select variants

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Was previously offered only in AT variants
    • Prices are likely to be revised soon

    The smart hybrid technology, known as SHVS in Maruti Suzuki’s terminology, has made a comeback in select variants of the Brezza SUV. The tech was removed from the MT versions of the car back in July last year.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Front View

    The SHVS technology has made a comeback in the ZXi and ZXi+ versions. This feature was previously limited only to the automatic versions. With the addition of this feature, the mileage of these versions has witnessed an increase of 2.51kmpl, thus increasing from 17.38kmpl to 19.89kmpl. For the uninitiated, the AT and CNG variants are claimed to return a mileage of 19.80kmpl and 25.51kmkg, respectively.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rear Logo

    The Brezza sub-four-metre SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine with an output of 102bhp and 137Nm of torque, while the CNG version is detuned to produce 87bhp and 121Nm. Transmission options include five-speed manual and six-speed automatic units. The prices of the Brezza start at Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the carmaker has not changed the prices of these updated variants, although a price hike across the model range is scheduled to take place this month.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
