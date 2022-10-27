CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Next-gen Maserati GranCabrio officially teased

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    358 Views
    Next-gen Maserati GranCabrio officially teased

    -        Follows the coupe version both in terms of looks and powertrain

    -         Will also be available as a pure EV

    After the new-gen GranTurismo, Maserati has taken the streets of Modena for the initial testing stages of the next-gen GranCabrio. The open-top Maserati GT will also be available as Folgore pure EV when it arrives next year. 

    Maserati GranCabrio Right Rear Three Quarter

    From the pictures given out by the Italian marque, it is unsure whether the test mule is of the V6-powered version or the Folgore. But the official statement claims that the final testing of the second-gen GranCabrio will involve everything from road to the track across various conditions. 

    Maserati GranCabrio Right Front Three Quarter

    Like before, the GranCabrio doesn’t deter much from the new GranTurismo in terms of styling and hardware except for the roof, or rather the lack of it. When it arrives, the standard version will get the Nettuno twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 making close to 480bhp and 600Nm in the lower spec version. The Trofeo trim might have more than 500bhp and around 650Nm of output with an AWD configuration. 

    Maserati GranCabrio Right Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the GranCabrio Folgore EV will have a three-motor setup with a combined output of 750bhp/1350Nm powered by a 92.5kWh battery pack. The claimed 0-100kmph time and top speed for the new GranTurismo are 2.9 seconds and 320kmph. We expect the next GranCabrio to be only a fraction of a second slower than these figures. 

    Making a global premiere next year, the new-gen GranCabrio is also expected to land on Indian shores alongside its hard-top sibling.

    Maserati GranCabrio Image
    Maserati GranCabrio
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra partners with Charge+Zone to set-up EV charging infrastructure
     Next 
    Toyota Innova Hycross to get a panoramic sunroof; design patent leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maserati GranCabrio Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121037 Views
    804 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • CONVERTIBLES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW Z4

    BMW Z4

    ₹ 71.82 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    View All Convertible Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maserati-cars
    • other brands
    Maserati Ghibli

    Maserati Ghibli

    ₹ 1.15 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    All Maserati-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121037 Views
    804 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-gen Maserati GranCabrio officially teased