Next-gen Maserati GranCabrio officially teased

- Follows the coupe version both in terms of looks and powertrain

- Will also be available as a pure EV

After the new-gen GranTurismo, Maserati has taken the streets of Modena for the initial testing stages of the next-gen GranCabrio. The open-top Maserati GT will also be available as Folgore pure EV when it arrives next year.

From the pictures given out by the Italian marque, it is unsure whether the test mule is of the V6-powered version or the Folgore. But the official statement claims that the final testing of the second-gen GranCabrio will involve everything from road to the track across various conditions.

Like before, the GranCabrio doesn’t deter much from the new GranTurismo in terms of styling and hardware except for the roof, or rather the lack of it. When it arrives, the standard version will get the Nettuno twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 making close to 480bhp and 600Nm in the lower spec version. The Trofeo trim might have more than 500bhp and around 650Nm of output with an AWD configuration.

Meanwhile, the GranCabrio Folgore EV will have a three-motor setup with a combined output of 750bhp/1350Nm powered by a 92.5kWh battery pack. The claimed 0-100kmph time and top speed for the new GranTurismo are 2.9 seconds and 320kmph. We expect the next GranCabrio to be only a fraction of a second slower than these figures.

Making a global premiere next year, the new-gen GranCabrio is also expected to land on Indian shores alongside its hard-top sibling.