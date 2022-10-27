CarWale
    Toyota Innova Hycross to get a panoramic sunroof; design patent leaked

    Jay Shah

    16,633 Views
    Toyota Innova Hycross to get a panoramic sunroof; design patent leaked

    - To be powered by a petrol-hybrid mill

    - Expected to be introduced in India in the coming months

    Earlier this week, Toyota released the first teaser image of the Innova Hycross MPV. Slated to be unveiled next month for the Indonesian market, the design patent of the Hycross has now leaked on the web confirming a panoramic sunroof for the first time for the MPV. 

    Toyota Innova Hyrcross Left Front Three Quarter

    The Toyota Innova Hycross will be a new-generation model and will swap the body-on-ladder architecture for the monocoque platform. Moreover, the Hycross will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain that will transmit power to the front wheels. As for the exterior styling, the MPV will get a prominent front grille with sleeker LED headlamps. Further, the bumpers will be reworked with triangular fog lamp housing adjoined by a horizontal air inlet. 

    While the details as to the interior are scarce at the moment, we expect the cabin to be equipped with a larger infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charger, and leatherette upholstery. 

    The testing of Toyota Innova Hycross has also commenced in India and is expected to make its debut in the coming months. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 18.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
