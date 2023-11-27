CarWale
    New-gen Porsche Panamera launched in India at Rs. 1.68 crore

    Haji Chakralwale

    New-gen Porsche Panamera launched in India at Rs. 1.68 crore
    • Bookings to commence soon
    • Costs Rs. 9 lakh more than the outgoing version

    Porsche has announced the prices of the new-gen Panamera in India post its international debut. The luxury sedan is available at a starting price of Rs. 1.68 crore (ex-showroom). Which makes it more expensive by Rs. 9 lakh than its outgoing version. The bookings of the same are set to begin soon followed by the deliveries.

    The third-gen Porsche Panamera distinguishes itself from the previous gen with its new design, powertrain and suspension setup. On the outside, the significant upgrades include revised LED headlamps with Matrix LED tech and an updated front profile with wider air inlets.

    As for the tech on offer, the new Panamera is loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, eight-way powered adjustable front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, revised centre console, digital instrument cluster with tweaked interface, and an optional 10.9-inch screen for co-driver.

    Mechanically, the new Porsche sports car is equipped with a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Moreover, the model will be available in RWD configuration and a semi-active air suspension. The exact power output figures are still unknown and will be revealed soon.

    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.58 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Porsche Panamera Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.88 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.93 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.82 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.95 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.73 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.98 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.82 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.75 Crore

