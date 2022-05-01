CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Porsche India retails 188 cars in Q1 of 2022

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    301 Views
    Porsche India retails 188 cars in Q1 of 2022

    German sports car marque Porsche has reported a 22 per cent increase in sales in the first quarter of this calendar year, delivering 188 units of its cars. With this, the firm also registered best-ever first-quarter sales performance in the country since 2013.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Macan and Cayenne SUVs accounted for a major share of its sales growth. In fact, these two SUVs have been the best-selling models in the automaker’s India line-up. Besides this, Porsche India registered a significant 62 per cent year-on-year growth in terms of sales in 2021, and the successful results kept their momentum going in Q1 of 2022, says the brand.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, Porsche has been focusing on expanding its sales network in the country. It recently opened new showrooms in Bangalore and Chennai. Now, the carmaker has a total of eight touchpoints pan-India. That said, the company will soon be launching the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT in India.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    Porsche Cayenne Image
    Porsche Cayenne
    ₹ 1.26 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda City e:HEV Hybrid First Drive review to go live tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche Cayenne Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City eHEV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda City eHEV

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Cayenne

    Porsche Cayenne

    ₹ 1.26 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche Cayenne Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.54 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.59 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.47 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.52 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.47 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.53 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.41 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.40 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Porsche India retails 188 cars in Q1 of 2022