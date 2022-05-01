Porsche India retails 188 cars in Q1 of 2022

German sports car marque Porsche has reported a 22 per cent increase in sales in the first quarter of this calendar year, delivering 188 units of its cars. With this, the firm also registered best-ever first-quarter sales performance in the country since 2013.

The Macan and Cayenne SUVs accounted for a major share of its sales growth. In fact, these two SUVs have been the best-selling models in the automaker’s India line-up. Besides this, Porsche India registered a significant 62 per cent year-on-year growth in terms of sales in 2021, and the successful results kept their momentum going in Q1 of 2022, says the brand.

Meanwhile, Porsche has been focusing on expanding its sales network in the country. It recently opened new showrooms in Bangalore and Chennai. Now, the carmaker has a total of eight touchpoints pan-India. That said, the company will soon be launching the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT in India.