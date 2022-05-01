Weekly news round-up: Maruti Swift Sport spotted, Tata Avinya concept unveiled, Hyundai Alcazar CNG

The month of April ended on a positive note with a few important announcements about the upcoming product launches in the country. Moreover, we have come across a few spy shots and have also reported a new variant being added to the Skoda Kushaq line-up. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

Toyota Innova Hycross trademark registered; Innova hybrid coming soon?

Toyota India has registered a new trademark, wherein it is believed that the hybrid version of the Innova, might be called the Innova Hycross. The upcoming model is expected to get a significant set of cosmetic and feature updates. The new model will continue to be powered by the existing 2.7-litre petrol motor and 2.4-litre diesel engine, along with a hybrid motor.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport begins testing in India

Over the last few months, Maruti Suzuki has been on roll with a series of updated models being launched in the country. This time around, the 2022 Swift Sport has been spied testing with the ‘On test by ARAI’ sticker on the rear windscreen. If introduced, this model will compete with the likes of the Hyundai i20 N Line in India.

New Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant introduced; prices revealed

Skoda India introduced a new Ambition Classic variant to the Kushaq lineup. This new variant has been positioned between the Active and the Ambition variant. The feature list includes a rear wiper and defogger, 16-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, silver front and rear diffuser, electrically foldable ORVMs, a shark-fin antenna, chrome highlights on the front bumper air intake, LED headlamps with DRLs, and front fog lights with cornering function.

New Honda City e:HEV hybrid to be launched in India on 4 May, 2022

The hybrid version of the Honda City will be launched in India on 4 May. The updated version has recently started reaching dealerships. Mechanically, the Honda City e:HEV will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, Atkinson Cycle petrol motor, and two electric motors. We have driven the Honda City hybrid and the first drive review will be live tomorrow at 11.00 am.

Is this the Hyundai Alcazar CNG variant?

The steadily rising demand for CNGs has encouraged automakers to consider introducing CNG alternatives in the product line-up. Recently, the Hyundai Alcazar CNG was spied testing on Indian roads, thereby indicating its possible launch sometime soon. The mechanical details will be known at a later date.

Long-range Tata Nexon EV to be launched in India on 11 May, 2022

Over the last few months, the long-range version of the Nexon was spied testing in the country. Post much wait, the Indian automaker will finally launch the long-range version of the Nexon EV in the country on 11 May. The current model is powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack that produces 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. The driving range for the new model is expected to rise from the current claimed range of 312kms to over 400kms on a single charge.

Tata Avinya concept unveiled; to be launched in India by 2025

Tata Motors revealed the Avinya concept this week. The vehicle is based on the brand’s Gen 3 architecture and the name Avinya is derived from the Sanskrit language, which means innovation. The company claims that the vehicle combines the versatility of an SUV and the roominess of an MPV. The fascia is highlighted by a big DRL on either sides and culminates in the Tata logo at the center.