    Honda City e:HEV Hybrid First Drive review to go live tomorrow

    Nikhil Puthran

    Honda City e:HEV Hybrid First Drive review to go live tomorrow

    - First drive review to go live at 11.00 am tomorrow 

    - To be launched in India on 4 May 

    Japanese automaker Honda unveiled the hybrid iteration of the premium sedan, the City e:HEV on 14 April. At the same time, the company also commenced bookings for the vehicle against a token amount of Rs 21,000. While we have extensively covered most of the technical and variant details over the last few days, our drive review will go live tomorrow at 11.00 am. Here we shall elaborate and provide more details on how it is to drive and what is the space like. The prices for the new model will be announced on 4 May. 

    Mechanically, the Honda City e:HEV will be powered by a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine with two electric motors and an advanced lithium-ion battery. The petrol engine produces 97bhp between 5,600 – 6,400rpm and 127Nm of torque between 4,500 – 5,000rpm. The electric drive motor produces 107bhp at 3,500rpm and 253Nm of torque at 3,000rpm, while the electric generator motor produces 94bhp. Combined, the vehicle generates 125bhp and 253Nm of torque and delivers an impressive fuel efficiency figure of 26.5kmpl. 

    Visually, the new City e:HEV has borrowed styling elements from the latest fifth-generation ICE version. However, to distinguish it from the regular model, it gets the blue H-mark logo to highlight the hybrid character. The vehicle is offered in five colour options - Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Golden Brown Metallic. To read about the upcoming Honda City hybrid in detail, click here

