    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched: What else can you buy?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    87 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched: What else can you buy?

    In a week post the launch of the 2022 Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki launched the updated version of its premium sibling, the 2022 XL6. The six-seat premium MPV is available in three variant options - Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been introduced in the country with prices in the range of Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom). To read about the new XL6 in detail, click here. 

    For a similar price range, you also opt from the following options.

    Kia Carens (Ex-showroom price: Rs 9.60 lakh – Rs 17.70 lakh)

    Left Front Three Quarter

    As compared to Maruti Suzuki’s XL6, the Carens is offered at a significantly lower starting price. The stated by the company, the Carens introduces the ‘Opposites United’ design language to India. The Kia Carens is available in five variants – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The six-seat option is limited to the top-spec Luxury Plus variant, while the seven-seat layout is standard across variants. To learn more about the Kia Carens in detail, click here

    Volkswagen Taigun (Ex-showroom price: Rs 11 lakh – Rs 18 lakh)

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The five-seat compact SUV from Volkswagen, the Taigun available in Dynamic Line and Performance Line options. The Dynamic Line is available in three variants – Comfortline, Highline, and Topline. On the other hand, the Performance Line is available in two variant options – GT and GT Plus, and two petrol engine options. The vehicle gets mature styling elements and no-fuss fascia. To read about the Volkswagen Taigun in detail, click here

    Skoda Kushaq(Ex-showroom price: Rs 10.99 lakh – Rs 18.19 lakh)

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Kushaq is available in three variants – Active, Ambition, and Style. The vehicle gets the traditional butterfly-pattern multi-slat grille with chrome surround. Additionally, the vehicle gets crystalline LED headlamps that are complemented by halogen fog lamps and faux skid plates in the front and back. The interior gets an all-black theme with gloss treatment for the centre portion. Like the Taigun, the Kushaq also gets two petrol engine options. 

    Hyundai Creta (Ex-showroom price: Rs 10.28 lakh – Rs 18.02 lakh)

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Creta is undoubtedly one of the bestselling SUVs in the country. The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. In terms of styling, the Hyundai Creta draws divided opinion. The cascading grille, split headlamps, and taillamps are all part of the company’s global design language. Step inside and the vehicle greets you with a stylish and premium interior layout. The company recently introduced a new top-spec variant, the Creta Knight Edition. To learn more about the Creta Knight Edition, click here

    Kia Seltos(Ex-showroom price: Rs 10.19 lakh – Rs 18.45 lakh)

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Here’s yet another Kia model that is available at a similar price. The company recently introduced the 2022 model in multiple variant options such as – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ GTX(O), GTX+, and X Line. Existing features which were limited to top-spec variants are now also available in lower trims. The side airbags and Highline tyre pressure monitoring system are now standard across all variants. To learn more about the 2022 Kia Seltos, click here.

     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched: What else can you buy?

