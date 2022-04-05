CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Hyundai Creta Knight Edition prices start at Rs 13.35 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    713 Views
    New Hyundai Creta Knight Edition prices start at Rs 13.35 lakh

    - The Creta Knight Edition receives cosmetic revisions and feature updates

    - The new version is available across four variants

    Hyundai India has discreetly updated the prices of the new Creta Knight Edition ahead of its official reveal. The new version, which receives a revised feature list and design tweaks, is priced from Rs 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Creta Front View

    The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is available across four variants including 1.5-petrol MT S+ Knight, 1.5-petrol IVT SX(O), 1.5-diesel MT S+ Knight, and 1.5-diesel AT SX(O) Knight. These variants are available in single-tone and dual-tone versions.

    Hyundai Creta Front View

    In terms of changes to the design, the new Hyundai Creta Knight Edition gets a gloss black grille with red inserts, dark metal coloured alloy wheels, red front brake calipers, gloss black finish on the front and rear skid plates, side sills, C-pillars, ORVMs, roof rails, and a Knight Edition emblem on the boot lid.

    Hyundai Creta Front View

    Inside, the 2022 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition receives feature updates in the form of an all-black interior theme, coloured stitching/piping on the seats and steering wheel, a gloss black centre console, and coloured inserts for the AC vents.

    Hyundai Creta Front View

    Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is available with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit is standard while an IVT unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit are available with the former and latter, respectively.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition (ex-showroom):

    Creta Knight 1.5-petrol MT S+ (single-tone/dual-tone): Rs 13.35 lakh

    Creta Knight 1.5-petrol IVT SX(O) (single-tone/dual-tone): Rs 17.06 lakh

    Creta Knight 1.5-diesel MT S+ (single-tone/dual-tone): Rs 14.31 lakh

    Creta Knight 1.5-diesel AT SX(O) (single-tone/dual-tone): Rs 18.02 lakh

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    All-electric BMW i4 India unveil on 28 April
     Next 
    Renault Duster delisted from the official website

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6463 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    ₹ 2.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.13 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.20 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.35 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.55 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.38 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.35 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6463 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai Creta Knight Edition prices start at Rs 13.35 lakh