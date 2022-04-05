New Hyundai Creta Knight Edition prices start at Rs 13.35 lakh

- The Creta Knight Edition receives cosmetic revisions and feature updates

- The new version is available across four variants

Hyundai India has discreetly updated the prices of the new Creta Knight Edition ahead of its official reveal. The new version, which receives a revised feature list and design tweaks, is priced from Rs 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is available across four variants including 1.5-petrol MT S+ Knight, 1.5-petrol IVT SX(O), 1.5-diesel MT S+ Knight, and 1.5-diesel AT SX(O) Knight. These variants are available in single-tone and dual-tone versions.

In terms of changes to the design, the new Hyundai Creta Knight Edition gets a gloss black grille with red inserts, dark metal coloured alloy wheels, red front brake calipers, gloss black finish on the front and rear skid plates, side sills, C-pillars, ORVMs, roof rails, and a Knight Edition emblem on the boot lid.

Inside, the 2022 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition receives feature updates in the form of an all-black interior theme, coloured stitching/piping on the seats and steering wheel, a gloss black centre console, and coloured inserts for the AC vents.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is available with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit is standard while an IVT unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit are available with the former and latter, respectively.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition (ex-showroom):

Creta Knight 1.5-petrol MT S+ (single-tone/dual-tone): Rs 13.35 lakh

Creta Knight 1.5-petrol IVT SX(O) (single-tone/dual-tone): Rs 17.06 lakh

Creta Knight 1.5-diesel MT S+ (single-tone/dual-tone): Rs 14.31 lakh

Creta Knight 1.5-diesel AT SX(O) (single-tone/dual-tone): Rs 18.02 lakh