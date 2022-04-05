All-electric BMW i4 India unveil on 28 April

Bavarian luxury automaker BMW is all set to introduce the all-electric i4 in India on 28 April 2022. The combustion-powered 4 Series Gran Coupe equivalent electric sedan will be the second EV from the brand in the country after the iX xDrive40 SUV - launched in December 2022.

The sedan is powered by an 83.9kWh battery pack producing different power outputs depending on the variant. The eDrive40 RWD produces 335bhp and provides a range between 493km and 590km (WLTP cycle), whereas M50 AWD makes 536bhp and comes with WLTP certified range between 416km and 521km. Besides this, it supports various chargers with power output ranging from 11kW to 200kW.

When it comes to the exterior, the pure-electric i4 closely resembles the 4 Series Gran Coupe. It features a tall blanked-off grille, BMW signature daytime running lights, full LED headlamps, aero alloy wheels, L-shaped rear lights, and more importantly, the slanted roofline, setting it apart from the crowd.

Inside, the sedan gets an uncluttered fascia and a single-piece rectangular and curved unit that houses two displays. Furthermore, BMW offers a new 12.3-inch digital driver display and a large 14.9-inch central infotainment hub with the latest iDrive 8 operating system, multi-zone temperature control, a hi-fi sound system, a wireless charger, and multiple airbags. In some international markets, it comes with Sensatec or Vernasca leather upholstery.

The India-bound BMW i4 is likely to arrive in the country as a completely built unit, thus it will be almost the same as the international model in terms of features. It should also be noted that the i4 is available in two primary trims in some western markets – eDrive40 (rear-wheel drive) and top-of-the-line M50 (all-wheel drive). Meanwhile, the brand is expected to launch the i4 sometime in mid-2022.