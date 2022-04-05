Hyundai Creta iMT introduced in India at Rs 12.68 lakh; two variants axed

- SX 1.4 Turbo DCT and SX 1.5 Diesel AT discontinued

- Prices of select variants hiked

Hyundai India has for the first time introduced the iMT transmission for the Creta SUV. Available in a single S variant, the Creta iMT is offered with an ex-showroom price of Rs 12.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The clutchless manual transmission is paired with the 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Besides the addition of a new variant, Hyundai India has also hiked the prices of other variants in the line-up. The price increase ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 11,000, depending upon the variant. As for the turbo petrol and diesel versions, the SX trims of the Turbo DCT and Diesel Automatic have been discontinued.

However, new S Plus DCT and S Plus DCT dual-tone trims have been added to the line-up. Both the variants are prices at Rs 15.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Also revealed are the prices of the new Knight Edition, details of which can be known here.

The new 1.5 Petrol S iMT gets the same set of features as its manual guise. This includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers, a reverse parking camera, LED turn indicators on ORVMs, cruise control, a push start/stop button, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, and a sunglass holder.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine now coupled with the iMT gearbox produces the same 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. The same motor continues to be offered with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit.