    Hyundai Creta iMT introduced in India at Rs 12.68 lakh; two variants axed

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    811 Views
    Hyundai Creta iMT introduced in India at Rs 12.68 lakh; two variants axed

    - SX 1.4 Turbo DCT and SX 1.5 Diesel AT discontinued 

    - Prices of select variants hiked

    Hyundai India has for the first time introduced the iMT transmission for the Creta SUV. Available in a single S variant, the Creta iMT is offered with an ex-showroom price of Rs 12.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The clutchless manual transmission is paired with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. 

    Hyundai Creta Left Rear Three Quarter

    Besides the addition of a new variant, Hyundai India has also hiked the prices of other variants in the line-up. The price increase ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 11,000, depending upon the variant. As for the turbo petrol and diesel versions, the SX trims of the Turbo DCT and Diesel Automatic have been discontinued. 

    However, new S Plus DCT and S Plus DCT dual-tone trims have been added to the line-up. Both the variants are prices at Rs 15.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Also revealed are the prices of the new Knight Edition, details of which can be known here.

    Hyundai Creta Dashboard

    The new 1.5 Petrol S iMT gets the same set of features as its manual guise. This includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers, a reverse parking camera, LED turn indicators on ORVMs, cruise control, a push start/stop button, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, and a sunglass holder.   

    The 1.5-litre petrol engine now coupled with the iMT gearbox produces the same 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. The same motor continues to be offered with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. 

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    All-electric BMW i4 India unveil on 28 April

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team
    6463 Views
    46 Likes

    Popular Videos

