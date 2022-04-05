Renault Duster delisted from the official website

- 2022 Renault Kiger recently updated

- No changes for the Triber and Kwid

Renault India has delisted the Duster SUV from its official website. The SUV that made its debut in India back in 2012 completes 10 years in the country this year. While Renault has not officially confirmed the development, the SUV might see the end of production in India for the domestic market. The current portfolio of Renault India now comprises Kwid, Triber, and Kiger.

The feature highlights of the Renault Duster were 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, electrically-foldable ORVMs, a reverse parking camera, a height-adjustable driver seat, a driver armrest, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Renault Duster was powered by two petrol powertrains. The 1.5-litre mill was tuned to produce 105bhp and 142Nm torque while the 1.3-litre turbo petrol motor made 154bhp and 254Nm of peak torque. The former came with a five-speed manual gearbox while the latter was paired to a six-speed manual and a CVT unit.