    Discounts of up to Rs 1.30 lakh on Renault Duster, Kwid, and Triber in February 2022

    Jay Shah

    11,120 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 1.30 lakh on Renault Duster, Kwid, and Triber in February 2022

    - Attractive offers on both MY2021 and MY2022 models

    - All offers applicable till 28 February, 2022 

    Renault India has announced a slew of discount offers across its model range this month. These benefits can be had in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and loyalty benefits. Let us know the model-wise offers.

    Renault Triber

    Renault Duster Left Front Three Quarter

    The offers on the Triber MPV are broadly divided into MY2021 and MY2022. Here are the details. 

    For the MY2021 Triber, the offers include a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, and a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 on all variants except the RXE trim. 

    The MY2022 can be bought this month for a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on select variants, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000. A rural discount offer of Rs 5,000 is also offered on both MY2021 and MY2022 models for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members.

    Renault Kwid

    Renault Duster Right Front Three Quarter

    This month the budget hatchback with MY2021 and MY2022 attract a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000 (Rs 15,000 for 1.0-litre model and Rs 10,000 for 0.8-litre versions). 

    The rural discount offer and corporate benefit stand at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. 

    Renault Kiger

    Renault Duster Left Front Three Quarter

    The Kiger compact SUV can be purchased this month with special loyalty benefits of up to Rs 55,000, a rural discount of Rs 5,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. 

    Renault Duster

    Renault Duster Right Front Three Quarter

    The offers on the Duster in February 2022 include an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a cash discount of Rs 50,000 (except 1.5 RXZ), and a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000. An additional rural discount of Rs 15,000 is offered for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members.

    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
