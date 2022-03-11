CarWale
    Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 1.30 lakh in March 2022

    Jay Shah

    Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 1.30 lakh in March 2022

    - Discounts on MY2021 and MY2022 of Renault Triber

    - All offers applicable till 31 March, 2022

    Renault India has announced a slew of discounts on its entire range of cars for the month of March. While the Duster SUV gets the highest offer, there are attractive offers on the MY2021 and MY2022 of the Triber MPV. Let us know the model-wise offers. 

    Renault Kiger

    Renault Duster Right Front Three Quarter

    The compact SUV from the French carmaker attracts a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 55,000. Besides this, the Kiger can be bought with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 and a rural benefit of up to Rs 5,000. It is to be noted that the lower RXE trim can be had only with loyalty offers. 

    Renault Triber

    Both MY2021 and MY2022 models of the Renault Triber MPV have an exchange benefit of up to Rs 20,000, a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 (except RXE), and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000. The Triber also gets the usual Rs 5,000 rural discount for all the variants. 

    Renault Duster Left Front Three Quarter

    Last month, the Renault Triber achieved the one lakh sales milestone. To commemorate the occasion, the carmaker introduced a Limited Edition (LE) version of the MPV. It is available with dual-tone exterior shade with a black roof and is offered in both manual and AMT gearboxes. To know more about it, click here. The Limited Edition is being offered with a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 44,000. 

    Renault Kwid

    Renault Duster Left Front Three Quarter

    The Kwid budget hatchback can be had in MY2021 and MY2022. Select variants attract a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 (1.0-litre version) and Rs 10,000 (0.8-litre version). Meanwhile, the corporate and rural discounts stand at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. 

    Renault Duster

    Renault Duster Right Front Three Quarter

    The Renault Duster continues to get the highest discount offer of up to Rs 1.30 lakh. There’s an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000 on all variants except the RXZ 1.5-litre, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 30,000. 

