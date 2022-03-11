CarWale
    Hyundai i20, Grand i10 Nios, and Aura get discounts of up to Rs 40,000

    Jay Shah

    - No offers on Alcazar, Creta, Venue, Tucson, Elantra, Verna, and Kona Electric

    - Offers effective till 31 March, 2022

    While Hyundai India has over 10 models in its portfolio, only four models in the line-up are being offered with discounts this month. These include Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and i20. Here are the details. 

    The diesel and petrol versions of the Hyundai i20 can be purchased this month with discount benefits worth Rs 40,000. Recently, the carmaker rejigged the variant line-up of the i20 and introduced two new trims, namely Asta (O) 1.2 Petrol IVT and Sportz 1.0-litre Turbo DCT. The i20 N Line also benefitted from a new exterior shade and you can know more about it here.

    The petrol iteration of the Santro attracts discounts of up to Rs 40,000. The Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine that makes 68bhp and 99Nm torque. It can be had in both manual and AMT gearboxes. 

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura siblings can be had in petrol, CNG, and diesel powertrains. Except for the CNG-powered models, both the petrol and diesel versions can be bought with benefits of up to Rs 50,000. 

    Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 1.30 lakh in March 2022

