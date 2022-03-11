CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R arrives at dealerships

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,389 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R arrives at dealerships

    - The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was launched in India on 25 February

    - The model is priced between Rs 5.39-7.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Maruti Suzuki launched the 2022 Wagon R in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed Wagon R has now begun arriving at local dealerships in India, as seen in the images here.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Front View

    Compared to the outgoing model, the MY2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R receives cosmetic updates, feature additions, and a new engine. Customers can choose from four variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Engine options on the updated Maruti Suzuki Wagon R include a 1.0-litre K-Series dualjet, dual VVT petrol engine producing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque, as well as a 1.2-litre K-Series dualjet dual VVT engine with idle start-stop technology that generates 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Also on offer is a CNG trim. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AGS (AMT) unit.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Dashboard

    Exterior highlights of the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R include new alloy wheels finished in a shade of black, and the option of dual-tone colours such as Gallant Red and Magma Grey with a contrast black roof.

    Inside, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes equipped with a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers, dual-tone black and beige interior theme, steering-mounted controls, powered ORVMs, and a rear wiper. Safety features on the model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, and hill-hold assist.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
    ₹ 5.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Slavia: Variants explained
     Next 
    Hyundai i20, Grand i10 Nios, and Aura get discounts of up to Rs 40,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4466 Views
    29 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    ₹ 70.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.50 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.04 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.30 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.24 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.96 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.99 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4466 Views
    29 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R arrives at dealerships