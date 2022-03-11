New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R arrives at dealerships

- The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was launched in India on 25 February

- The model is priced between Rs 5.39-7.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki launched the 2022 Wagon R in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed Wagon R has now begun arriving at local dealerships in India, as seen in the images here.

Compared to the outgoing model, the MY2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R receives cosmetic updates, feature additions, and a new engine. Customers can choose from four variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

Engine options on the updated Maruti Suzuki Wagon R include a 1.0-litre K-Series dualjet, dual VVT petrol engine producing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque, as well as a 1.2-litre K-Series dualjet dual VVT engine with idle start-stop technology that generates 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Also on offer is a CNG trim. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AGS (AMT) unit.

Exterior highlights of the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R include new alloy wheels finished in a shade of black, and the option of dual-tone colours such as Gallant Red and Magma Grey with a contrast black roof.

Inside, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes equipped with a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers, dual-tone black and beige interior theme, steering-mounted controls, powered ORVMs, and a rear wiper. Safety features on the model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, and hill-hold assist.

Image Source