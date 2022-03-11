Skoda Slavia: Variants explained

Skoda Auto India launched the Slavia sedan in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the model began in November 2021 for an amount of Rs 11,000.

Engine options on the new Skoda Slavia include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. We have driven the Slavia, and to read our review, click here.

The Skoda Slavia is available in five colours that include Crystal Blue, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White. Customers can choose from four variants including Active, Ambition, Style NSR (non-sunroof), and Style. The following are the variant-wise features of the Slavia.

Slavia Active (1.0 MT)

15-inch steel wheels

Black fabric seats

Body-coloured door handles

Skoda hexagonal grille with a chrome surround

Lower rear bumper reflectors

Electrically-foldable, body-coloured ORVMs

Matte black B-pillar

Dashboard with Grained and Piano Black decor insert

Black interiors door handles

Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs

LED tail lights with reflective lamp

Rear defogger

ABS with EBD, ESC, MKB, EDS, TCS, TPMS, and BDW

Dual airbags

Remote control with foldable key

Two-spoke steering wheel

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Four-speaker music system

Manual AC

Rear parking sensors

Slavia Ambition (1.0 MT, 1.0 AT)

16-inch alloy wheels

Body-coloured door handles with a chrome garnish

Fog light chrome garnish

Electrically-foldable ORVMs

Dashboard with Piano Black and silver decor insert

Chrome insert for interior door handles

Split LED tail lights

Fog lights

Ambient lighting

Hill-hold control

KESSY

10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Eight-speaker music system

Automatic climate control

Adjustable rear AC vents

Cruise control

Rear view camera with guidelines

Shark-fin antenna

Cooled glove-box

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Slavia Style NSR (non-sunroof) (1.0 MT)

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Chrome window garnish

Lower rear bumper chrome garnish

Gloss-black B-pillar

Glazed dash décor with piano black inserts

LED headlamps

Automatic headlamps

Curtain and side airbags

Eight-inch virtual cockpit

Wireless charging

Slavia Style (1.0 MT, 1.0 AT, 1.5 MT, 1.5 DSG)

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Black leather front seats with perforated beige design

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto-dimming IRVM

Electric sunroof