Skoda Slavia: Variants explained

Skoda Auto India launched the Slavia sedan in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the model began in November 2021 for an amount of Rs 11,000.
Engine options on the new Skoda Slavia include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. We have driven the Slavia, and to read our review, click here.
The Skoda Slavia is available in five colours that include Crystal Blue, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White. Customers can choose from four variants including Active, Ambition, Style NSR (non-sunroof), and Style. The following are the variant-wise features of the Slavia.
Slavia Active (1.0 MT)
15-inch steel wheels
Black fabric seats
Body-coloured door handles
Skoda hexagonal grille with a chrome surround
Lower rear bumper reflectors
Electrically-foldable, body-coloured ORVMs
Matte black B-pillar
Dashboard with Grained and Piano Black decor insert
Black interiors door handles
Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs
LED tail lights with reflective lamp
Rear defogger
ABS with EBD, ESC, MKB, EDS, TCS, TPMS, and BDW
Dual airbags
Remote control with foldable key
Two-spoke steering wheel
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Four-speaker music system
Manual AC
Rear parking sensors
Slavia Ambition (1.0 MT, 1.0 AT)
16-inch alloy wheels
Body-coloured door handles with a chrome garnish
Fog light chrome garnish
Electrically-foldable ORVMs
Dashboard with Piano Black and silver decor insert
Chrome insert for interior door handles
Split LED tail lights
Fog lights
Ambient lighting
Hill-hold control
KESSY
10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Eight-speaker music system
Automatic climate control
Adjustable rear AC vents
Cruise control
Rear view camera with guidelines
Shark-fin antenna
Cooled glove-box
Paddle shifters (AT only)
Slavia Style NSR (non-sunroof) (1.0 MT)
16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Chrome window garnish
Lower rear bumper chrome garnish
Gloss-black B-pillar
Glazed dash décor with piano black inserts
LED headlamps
Automatic headlamps
Curtain and side airbags
Eight-inch virtual cockpit
Wireless charging
Slavia Style (1.0 MT, 1.0 AT, 1.5 MT, 1.5 DSG)
16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Black leather front seats with perforated beige design
Rain-sensing wipers
Auto-dimming IRVM
Electric sunroof