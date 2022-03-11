CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Slavia: Variants explained

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    585 Views
    Skoda Slavia: Variants explained

    Skoda Auto India launched the Slavia sedan in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the model began in November 2021 for an amount of Rs 11,000.

    Engine options on the new Skoda Slavia include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. We have driven the Slavia, and to read our review, click here.

    The Skoda Slavia is available in five colours that include Crystal Blue, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White. Customers can choose from four variants including Active, Ambition, Style NSR (non-sunroof), and Style. The following are the variant-wise features of the Slavia.

    Slavia Active (1.0 MT)

    15-inch steel wheels

    Black fabric seats

    Body-coloured door handles

    Skoda hexagonal grille with a chrome surround 

    Lower rear bumper reflectors

    Electrically-foldable, body-coloured ORVMs

    Matte black B-pillar

    Dashboard with Grained and Piano Black decor insert

    Black interiors door handles

    Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs

    LED tail lights with reflective lamp

    Rear defogger

    ABS with EBD, ESC, MKB, EDS, TCS, TPMS, and BDW

    Dual airbags

    Remote control with foldable key

    Two-spoke steering wheel

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Four-speaker music system

    Manual AC

    Rear parking sensors

    Slavia Ambition (1.0 MT, 1.0 AT)

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Body-coloured door handles with a chrome garnish

    Fog light chrome garnish

    Electrically-foldable ORVMs

    Dashboard with Piano Black and silver decor insert

    Chrome insert for interior door handles

    Split LED tail lights 

    Fog lights

    Ambient lighting

    Hill-hold control

    KESSY

    10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Eight-speaker music system

    Automatic climate control

    Adjustable rear AC vents

    Cruise control

    Rear view camera with guidelines

    Shark-fin antenna

    Cooled glove-box

    Paddle shifters (AT only)

    Slavia Style NSR (non-sunroof) (1.0 MT)

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Chrome window garnish

    Lower rear bumper chrome garnish

    Gloss-black B-pillar

    Glazed dash décor with piano black inserts

    LED headlamps

    Automatic headlamps

    Curtain and side airbags

    Eight-inch virtual cockpit

    Wireless charging

    Slavia Style (1.0 MT, 1.0 AT, 1.5 MT, 1.5 DSG)

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Black leather front seats with perforated beige design

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Electric sunroof

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia Carens competition check
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R arrives at dealerships

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5001 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    ₹ 70.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Slavia Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.56 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.37 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.67 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.84 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.79 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.80 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5001 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Slavia: Variants explained