Kia Carens bookings cross 50,000 unit milestone

Kia India has announced that bookings for the Carens have crossed the 50,000 unit milestone. The company has attained this milestone in just under two months since its booking opened on 14 January, 2022. The MPV was launched in India on 15 February 2022, and to read the details and variant-wise prices, click here.

According to Kia, 60% of the bookings came from Tier 1 and 2 cities. The Luxury and Luxury Plus variants have been a popular choice for customers, as their booking contribution stands at 45 per cent. The demand for the petrol and diesel variant of the Carens is balanced, with around 50 percent of the customers preferring the diesel variants of the Carens. At the same time, the demand for the automatic variant of the vehicle also attracted close to 30 per cent of the customers. Last month, the company sold 5,300 units of the Carens amid the semiconductor shortage in just 13 days of its launch. We have driven the Carens and you can read our review here.

Commenting on this milestone, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “This response for the Carens has created a never before excitement in family mover segment and it matches the excitement that our other SUVs have generated, and it is very encouraging. The Indian automotive industry is going through a tough phase as we face an acute shortage of semiconductors, hampering our production and hence the supply to the market. However, we hope that the shortage of chips will start improving from Q2 onwards. To curb the long delivery period on our cars, we have started the third shift at our Anantapur manufacturing facility from March 2022. We are proud that our customers’ trust remains undeterred in these challenging times, helping us carve a niche in the Indian automotive market. We assure our patrons that we are working around the clock with our suppliers and partners to reduce the waiting period for the Carens and other models.”