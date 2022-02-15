New Kia Carens launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.99 lakh

Kia has introduced the Carens MPV in the country, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom). Bookings for the model began last month for an amount of Rs 25,000. The fourth product from the brand is available in five variants across eight colours, details of which are available here.

Powertrain options on the Kia Carens include a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor paired to a six-speed manual unit, producing 112bhp and 144Nm of torque, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, producing 112bhp and 250Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 136bhp and 242nm of torque, mated exclusively to a seven-speed DCT unit. We have driven the Carens, and you can read our review here.

On the outside, the 2022 Kia Carens feature full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, ice cube-shaped LED fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, wrap-around LED taillights, a spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, and a large chrome insert for the rear bumper.

Inside, the Kia Carens MPV is equipped with features such as an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a fully-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging with cooling function, and ambient lighting.

Safety features available as standard on the Kia Carens include six airbags, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, speed-sensing door lock function, impacting-sensing door auto-unlock function, rear parking sensors, and TPMS. The MPV will be available in five variants, and you can read the variant-wise features here.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Kia Carens MPV (Introductory, ex-showroom):

Petrol

Carens 1.5 petrol MT Premium: Rs 8.99 lakh

Carens 1.5 petrol MT Prestige: Rs 9.99 lakh

Carens 1.4 petrol MT Premium: Rs 10.99 lakh

Carens 1.4 petrol MT Prestige: Rs 11.99 lakh

Carens 1.4 petrol MT Prestige Plus: Rs 13.49 lakh

Carens 1.4 petrol MT Luxury: Rs 14.99 lakh

Carens 1.4 petrol MT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.19 lakh

Carens 1.4 petrol DCT Prestige Plus: Rs 14.59 lakh

Carens 1.4 petrol DCT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.99 lakh

Diesel

Carens 1.5 diesel MT Premium: Rs 10.99 lakh

Carens 1.5 diesel MT Prestige: Rs 11.99 lakh

Carens 1.5 diesel MT Prestige Plus: Rs 13.49 lakh

Carens 1.5 diesel MT Luxury: Rs 14.99 lakh

Carens 1.5 diesel MT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.19 lakh

Carens 1.5 diesel AT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.99 lakh