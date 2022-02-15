CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Kia Carens launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.99 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,481 Views
    New Kia Carens launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.99 lakh

    Kia has introduced the Carens MPV in the country, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom). Bookings for the model began last month for an amount of Rs 25,000. The fourth product from the brand is available in five variants across eight colours, details of which are available here.

    Powertrain options on the Kia Carens include a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor paired to a six-speed manual unit, producing 112bhp and 144Nm of torque, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, producing 112bhp and 250Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 136bhp and 242nm of torque, mated exclusively to a seven-speed DCT unit. We have driven the Carens, and you can read our review here.

    Kia Carens Dashboard

    On the outside, the 2022 Kia Carens feature full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, ice cube-shaped LED fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, wrap-around LED taillights, a spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, and a large chrome insert for the rear bumper. 

    Kia Carens Rear View

    Inside, the Kia Carens MPV is equipped with features such as an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a fully-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging with cooling function, and ambient lighting.

    Safety features available as standard on the Kia Carens include six airbags, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, speed-sensing door lock function, impacting-sensing door auto-unlock function, rear parking sensors, and TPMS. The MPV will be available in five variants, and you can read the variant-wise features here.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Kia Carens MPV (Introductory, ex-showroom):

    Petrol

    Carens 1.5 petrol MT Premium: Rs 8.99 lakh

    Carens 1.5 petrol MT Prestige: Rs 9.99 lakh

    Carens 1.4 petrol MT Premium: Rs 10.99 lakh

    Carens 1.4 petrol MT Prestige: Rs 11.99 lakh

    Carens 1.4 petrol MT Prestige Plus: Rs 13.49 lakh

    Carens 1.4 petrol MT Luxury: Rs 14.99 lakh

    Carens 1.4 petrol MT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.19 lakh

    Carens 1.4 petrol DCT Prestige Plus: Rs 14.59 lakh

    Carens 1.4 petrol DCT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.99 lakh

    Diesel

    Carens 1.5 diesel MT Premium: Rs 10.99 lakh

    Carens 1.5 diesel MT Prestige: Rs 11.99 lakh

    Carens 1.5 diesel MT Prestige Plus: Rs 13.49 lakh

    Carens 1.5 diesel MT Luxury: Rs 14.99 lakh

    Carens 1.5 diesel MT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.19 lakh

    Carens 1.5 diesel AT Luxury Plus: Rs 16.99 lakh

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to get 360 view camera
     Next 
    2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class — What to expect

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Slavia
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carens Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.57 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.97 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.57 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.64 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.06 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Kia Carens launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.99 lakh