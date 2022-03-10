CarWale
    New Toyota Glanza interiors teased; fuel efficiency details revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Toyota Glanza interiors teased; fuel efficiency details revealed

    - The 2022 Toyota Glanza will be launched in India on 15 March

    - The updated model will receive a revised exterior design and new features

    Toyota continues to release new teasers of the Glanza facelift ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in India on 15 March, 2022. Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 11,000. The refreshed Glanza has already begun arriving at local dealerships, details of which are available here.

    As seen in the teaser image above, the new Toyota Glanza will receive a new leather-wrapped, flat-bottom steering wheel, a revised instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, horizontal AC vents on the centre console, and a dual-tone black and beige dashboard. Another teaser video from the brand reveals that the Glanza will return a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.9kmpl for the automatic variant.

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Front View

    Previous teasers of the upcoming Toyota Glanza have revealed that the model will get a new single slat chrome grille, LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs, and new 16-inch alloy wheels. A few other notable changes include revised front and rear bumpers, fog lights with chrome surrounds, a wide air dam with a honey-comb pattern, and new wrap-around LED tail lights. 

    Inside, the updated Toyota Glanza will come equipped with a 360-degree camera, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), voice assistant, Find My Car feature, connected car features, as well as remote lock and unlock functions. The model is also expected to get six airbags, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Front View

    The Toyota Glanza is expected to be powered by a new 1.2-litre dual-VVT petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

