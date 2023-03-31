CarWale
    AD

    India-bound next-gen Renault Duster spied on test

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    497 Views
    India-bound next-gen Renault Duster spied on test

    - Expected to land on Indian soil in early 2024

    - Will be offered in both ICE and mild-hybrid versions 

    Last month, the Renault-Nissan alliance announced the debut of six new models for India and one of them is this car in the pictures. Now, the 2024 Renault Duster has been spied testing under heavy camouflage on international soil, giving us hints about the exterior design. 

    Renault Duster Front View

    Even with its heavy disguise, it is clearly visible that the new Duster is chunkier and more rugged than its predecessor. Upfront, the third-generation Duster sports slim LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and a vertically slated front grille. The front bumper gets thin inlets on the extreme ends and a large lower intake. The side profile shows off more of a box-shaped design and looks longer than the existing model. At the back, it gets a new LED taillight, a rear wiper with a washer, and a third brake light incorporated into the layered spoiler. 

    Renault Duster Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new Duster will be underpinned by the CMF    -B architecture and could be offered in both ICE and mild-hybrid setups. Apart from this, we expect the manufacturer to debut an all-wheel drive system in the top-spec variant.

    Renault Duster Left Side View

    While the interior of the SUV cannot be seen clearly in the spy pictures, we assume Renault will overhaul the cabin. It is expected to get a new touchscreen infotainment system with a connectivity suite, automatic climate control, and a premium sound system. In terms of safety, it could feature ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold and hill descent control, and a 360-degree camera. 

    Renault Duster Rear View

    The new-gen Renault Duster is expected to debut in India in early 2024. 

    Source

    Renault Duster Image
    Renault Duster
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volvo likely to discontinue the ICE XC40

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Duster Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jan 2020
    24003 Views
    41 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    All Renault-Cars

    Popular Videos

    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jan 2020
    24003 Views
    41 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound next-gen Renault Duster spied on test