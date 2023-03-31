India-bound next-gen Renault Duster spied on test

- Expected to land on Indian soil in early 2024

- Will be offered in both ICE and mild-hybrid versions

Last month, the Renault-Nissan alliance announced the debut of six new models for India and one of them is this car in the pictures. Now, the 2024 Renault Duster has been spied testing under heavy camouflage on international soil, giving us hints about the exterior design.

Even with its heavy disguise, it is clearly visible that the new Duster is chunkier and more rugged than its predecessor. Upfront, the third-generation Duster sports slim LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and a vertically slated front grille. The front bumper gets thin inlets on the extreme ends and a large lower intake. The side profile shows off more of a box-shaped design and looks longer than the existing model. At the back, it gets a new LED taillight, a rear wiper with a washer, and a third brake light incorporated into the layered spoiler.

The new Duster will be underpinned by the CMF -B architecture and could be offered in both ICE and mild-hybrid setups. Apart from this, we expect the manufacturer to debut an all-wheel drive system in the top-spec variant.

While the interior of the SUV cannot be seen clearly in the spy pictures, we assume Renault will overhaul the cabin. It is expected to get a new touchscreen infotainment system with a connectivity suite, automatic climate control, and a premium sound system. In terms of safety, it could feature ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold and hill descent control, and a 360-degree camera.

The new-gen Renault Duster is expected to debut in India in early 2024.

