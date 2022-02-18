Renault Triber Limited Edition launched – Top features

Renault Triber has recently surpassed the one lakh sales milestone in India. To celebrate this new sales milestone, Renault has launched the Triber Limited Edition (LE) in the country at a starting price of Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The newly introduced Triber LE is based on the RXT variant and is available in both manual and Easy-R AMT options.

In addition to the standard features, the Triber Limited Edition offers the following features as well.

Exterior

– Triple Edge chrome front grille and 14-inch styled flex wheels

– Two new dual-tone exterior colour options – Moonlight Silver with Mystery Black roof and Cedar Brown with Mystery Black roof

Interior

– Reverse parking camera with guidelines

– Akaza fabric upholstery with dual-tone dashboard with a piano black finish

– Fully digital white LED instrument cluster and HVAC knobs with chrome ring

– Six-way adjustable driver seat and black inner door handles

– Twin AC with vents and independent controls for second and third row

– Steering mounted audio and phone controls

Safety

– Four airbags – front and side airbags for driver and the passenger

– Driver side load limiter and pre-tensioner

– Reverse parking camera with guidelines

Mechanically, the Renault Triber Limited Edition continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which generates 71bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine is available in both manual transmission and AMT options.