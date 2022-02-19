CarWale
    2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk listed on official website

    Jay Shah

    2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk listed on official website

    - Likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a 4x4 configuration

    - Expected to be launched next month

    Jeep India has dropped the first teaser of its next offering for India. This time it’s the rugged and off-road-oriented version of the Compass facelift – the Compass Trailhawk. The 2022 iteration of the Trailhawk has been listed on the official India website and here’s what to expect from it. 

    In terms of styling, the Trailhawk will be based on the Compass. However, it will get some distinguishing elements to give it an upper hand in off-road conditions. At the front, the Trailhawk looks muscular and robust with the signature grille finished in black with an additional secondary mesh intake under the grille and a decal on the bonnet. The short bumpers will be exclusive to the Trailhawk to give the SUV a better approach and departure angle. Besides this, the Trailhawk is expected to be shod with dual-purpose tyres, a new alloy design, increased ground clearance, and a rear tow hook. 

    Inside, the Compass Trailhawk is most likely to sport the same cabin as the standard Compass. This will include a dual-tone theme, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system running on UConnect 5 operating system, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, and more. 

    Under the hood, the Trailhawk will mostly be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that will generate 168bhp and 350Nm torque. The motor will be linked to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel-drive as standard. We expect the Trailhawk to be launched sometime in the next month. 

