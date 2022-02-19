CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to get over 40 connected car features

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    870 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to get over 40 connected car features

    - To be launched in India on 23 February, 2022

    - Will be loaded with several first-in-segment features

    With just four days left for the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch, the carmaker has released yet another teaser of the upcoming hatchback. The new video indicates that the Baleno will be loaded with next-generation Suzuki Connect telematics with over 40 connected car features.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Infotainment System

    With the new Suzuki Connect, the users will be able to access a host of services such as driving behaviour, status alerts, remote operations, safety alerts, vehicle tracking, navigation, and more. These functions will be offered through the Suzuki Connect application on smartphones, smartwatches, and Alexa compatible devices. Besides this, the new Baleno will also be equipped with other new features such as a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, and a 360-degree camera.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Infotainment System

    Based on the leaked details, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will mostly be offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O) trims. Additionally, there will be six exterior colours to choose from. To know more about the variant-wise features of the Baleno, click here.

    The new Baleno will be powered by a 1.2-litre gasoline engine with idle start/stop technology. Along with the five-speed manual gearbox, the automatic transmission will include an AMT unit that will replace the current CVT gearbox. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Porsche Macan Touring debuts T badge after 911 and 718
     Next 
    2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk listed on official website

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4372 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4372 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to get over 40 connected car features