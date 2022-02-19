New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to get over 40 connected car features

- To be launched in India on 23 February, 2022

- Will be loaded with several first-in-segment features

With just four days left for the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch, the carmaker has released yet another teaser of the upcoming hatchback. The new video indicates that the Baleno will be loaded with next-generation Suzuki Connect telematics with over 40 connected car features.

With the new Suzuki Connect, the users will be able to access a host of services such as driving behaviour, status alerts, remote operations, safety alerts, vehicle tracking, navigation, and more. These functions will be offered through the Suzuki Connect application on smartphones, smartwatches, and Alexa compatible devices. Besides this, the new Baleno will also be equipped with other new features such as a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, and a 360-degree camera.

Based on the leaked details, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will mostly be offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O) trims. Additionally, there will be six exterior colours to choose from. To know more about the variant-wise features of the Baleno, click here.

The new Baleno will be powered by a 1.2-litre gasoline engine with idle start/stop technology. Along with the five-speed manual gearbox, the automatic transmission will include an AMT unit that will replace the current CVT gearbox.