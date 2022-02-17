CarWale
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior images leaked

    Jay Shah

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior images leaked

    - Bookings open for Rs 11,000

    - Likely to be launched next week

    - To be offered with a five-speed manual and AMT gearbox

    As Maruti Suzuki gears up to launch the new Baleno in the coming weeks, fully undisguised images of the updated hatchback have surfaced on the web. These reveal the exterior design, revamped cabin, and colour options of the new Baleno. Read on to know the details.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View

    As seen in the image, the new Baleno now sports a wider grille with mesh design flanked by the redesigned LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The front bumper has been reworked with a circular housing for fog lamps. Moving to the side profile, the only noticeable changes are the new alloy wheels, chrome window line that extends up to the rear quarter glass, and ORVMs with mounted cameras for the 360-degree surround view. The rear looks fresh with extended and slimmer LED tail lamps and reflectors that have been moved up near the number plate recess. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Dashboard

    Inside, the Baleno’s cabin will sport a dual-tone black and blue theme with a silver insert across the dashboard and the new flat-bottom steering wheel. Taking the centre stage is the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that pops out on the dashboard. The centre aircon vents and the HVAC control system have been redesigned and now look much more modern. The new Baleno will be offered in 11 variants with the Zeta (O) and Alpha (O) being newly added to the variant line-up. To know more about the leaked variant-wise features, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Rear View

    Under the hood, the Baleno retains the 1.2-litre petrol engine. However, the motor is now tuned to push out 89bhp and 113Nm torque and will be available with an idle start/stop function as standard. While the five-speed manual gearbox will be common across the range, the CVT unit will be swapped for an AMT gearbox. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
