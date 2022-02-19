CarWale
    Porsche Macan Touring debuts T badge after 911 and 718

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         260bhp 2.0-litre with AWD and PDK

    -         Sits below the range-topping S

    Porsche likes to introduce more versions of their offerings as often as they can. With a zillion versions of the 911 already available, it’s now the SUV’s time to shine. The Macan, also called baby Cayenne, has now received a Touring version – only the third vehicle in Porsche’s line-up to get the T version after 911 and 718

    Porsche aficionados know what the T stands for since the 911 T debuted the performance of GT3 but without all the drama. Similarly, in the Macan, the T brings more practicality than flamboyance. It carries on the base version’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder powertrain putting out 260bhp through PDK dual-clutch automatic. 

    More importantly, the Sport Chrono Package is also part of the deal for the T along with Porsche Active Suspension Management joining the list. This adds the practicality of adaptive air suspension and torque vectoring to the Macan T. As for the performance, 0-100kmph is claimed at 5.8 seconds – 0.2 seconds quicker than the base Macan.

    This being a T, there is some visual differentiation as well. In the grey paint scheme, there are wing mirrors, grille surrounds and logos. It also gets dark finishes on windows, exhaust tips and 20-inch wheels scrounged from the S. On the inside, there are eight-way adjustable and heated sports seats with Macan T insignia. Of course, the Sport Chrono stopwatch on the dashboard deserves a special mention. 

    Pricing for the Macan T isn’t divulged yet. But given its positioning, it should be slightly more expensive than the standard Macan yet a lot more affordable than the fully-decked S version.

