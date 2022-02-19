CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault Triber Limited Edition - Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    864 Views
    Renault Triber Limited Edition - Now in Pictures

    The Renault Triber has played a pivotal role in the carmaker's expansion plans. And not just in India, but globally too, as the MPV is exported to South Africa and the SAARC region as well. The car was unveiled in August 2019 and since then Renault India has sold more than one lakh units. Now, to celebrate this milestone, a limited edition has been introduced. Here's its picture gallery.

    Renault Triber Right Front Three Quarter

    The Limited Edition is based on the Triber RXT model and is being offered in two new dual-tone colour options — Moonlight Silver and Cedar Brown, both with a black roof. The 14-inch flex wheels are standard.

    Renault Triber Wheel

    Along with this, the MPV also gets a dual-tone dashboard with a piano-black finish, Akaza fabric upholstery, chrome ring for HVAC knobs, and a white LED instrument cluster.

    Renault Triber Third Row Seats

    Then, it gets steering-mounted audio and phone controls, a reverse parking camera with guidelines, and a six-way adjustable driver seat. What's more, powertrain options also remain the same.

    Renault Triber Front Row Seats

    The French carmaker's seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle offers four airbags and it's worth noting that the Renault Triber has already received a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP's crash tests.

    Renault Triber Right Front Three Quarter

    Prices for the Triber Limited Edition start at Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Bookings for this one are on and can be done online on the My Renault App or at an authorised dealership.

    Renault Triber Grille
    Renault Triber Image
    Renault Triber
    ₹ 5.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Porsche Macan Touring debuts T badge after 911 and 718

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Triber Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.11 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Triber Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.86 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.31 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.66 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.71 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.40 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.58 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.33 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.26 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault Triber Limited Edition - Now in Pictures