Renault Triber Limited Edition - Now in Pictures

The Renault Triber has played a pivotal role in the carmaker's expansion plans. And not just in India, but globally too, as the MPV is exported to South Africa and the SAARC region as well. The car was unveiled in August 2019 and since then Renault India has sold more than one lakh units. Now, to celebrate this milestone, a limited edition has been introduced. Here's its picture gallery.

The Limited Edition is based on the Triber RXT model and is being offered in two new dual-tone colour options — Moonlight Silver and Cedar Brown, both with a black roof. The 14-inch flex wheels are standard.

Along with this, the MPV also gets a dual-tone dashboard with a piano-black finish, Akaza fabric upholstery, chrome ring for HVAC knobs, and a white LED instrument cluster.

Then, it gets steering-mounted audio and phone controls, a reverse parking camera with guidelines, and a six-way adjustable driver seat. What's more, powertrain options also remain the same.

The French carmaker's seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle offers four airbags and it's worth noting that the Renault Triber has already received a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP's crash tests.

Prices for the Triber Limited Edition start at Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Bookings for this one are on and can be done online on the My Renault App or at an authorised dealership.