CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault Triber crosses one lakh sales milestone in India; Triber Limited Edition launched

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    12,873 Views
    Renault Triber crosses one lakh sales milestone in India; Triber Limited Edition launched

    - Renault Triber Limited Edition launched with fresh cosmetic and feature highlights 

    - Limited Edition Triber is based on the RXT variant 

    The Renault Triber is a popular selling model in its segment and is also a strong contributor to the company’s sales in India. This time around, Renault celebrates one lakh Triber sales milestone with the launch of the new Triber Limited Edition (LE) variant in both manual and Easy-R AMT options. The newly launched Renault Triber LE is available at a starting price of Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). 

    The Limited Edition model is based on the RXT variant. The vehicle is offered in dual-tone colour options – Moonlight Silver and Cedar Brown with a black roof. Additionally, the Triber Limited Edition model rides on a set of 14-inch flex wheels. The other exterior highlights have been retained from the current model. 

    As for the interior, the Triber LE gets Akaza fabric upholstery along with a dual-tone dashboard with a piano black finish. Moreover, it also gets a fully digital white LED instrument cluster, HVAC knobs with a chrome ring, and black inner door handles. For convenience, it offers steering-mounted audio and phone controls, a six-way adjustable driver seat, and a reverse parking camera with guidelines. Apart from the standard safety features, the Triber Limited Edition additionally offers four airbags, and driver-side load limiter and pretensioner. 

    Mechanically, the Triber Limited Edition continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which generates 71bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine is available in both manual transmission and AMT options. 

    Renault Triber Image
    Renault Triber
    ₹ 5.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno colour options leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Triber Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.11 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Triber Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.86 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.31 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.66 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.71 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.40 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.58 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.33 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.26 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault Triber crosses one lakh sales milestone in India; Triber Limited Edition launched