Renault Triber crosses one lakh sales milestone in India; Triber Limited Edition launched

- Renault Triber Limited Edition launched with fresh cosmetic and feature highlights

- Limited Edition Triber is based on the RXT variant

The Renault Triber is a popular selling model in its segment and is also a strong contributor to the company’s sales in India. This time around, Renault celebrates one lakh Triber sales milestone with the launch of the new Triber Limited Edition (LE) variant in both manual and Easy-R AMT options. The newly launched Renault Triber LE is available at a starting price of Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Limited Edition model is based on the RXT variant. The vehicle is offered in dual-tone colour options – Moonlight Silver and Cedar Brown with a black roof. Additionally, the Triber Limited Edition model rides on a set of 14-inch flex wheels. The other exterior highlights have been retained from the current model.

As for the interior, the Triber LE gets Akaza fabric upholstery along with a dual-tone dashboard with a piano black finish. Moreover, it also gets a fully digital white LED instrument cluster, HVAC knobs with a chrome ring, and black inner door handles. For convenience, it offers steering-mounted audio and phone controls, a six-way adjustable driver seat, and a reverse parking camera with guidelines. Apart from the standard safety features, the Triber Limited Edition additionally offers four airbags, and driver-side load limiter and pretensioner.

Mechanically, the Triber Limited Edition continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which generates 71bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine is available in both manual transmission and AMT options.