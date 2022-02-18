CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno colour options leaked

    Jay Shah

    1,288 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno colour options leaked

    - To be available in six colours

    - Will be launched on 23 February, 2022

    As Maruti Suzuki gears up to launch the new Baleno next week on 23 February, the exterior colour options of the updated hatchback have leaked. The 2022 Baleno will be offered in six different colours across 11 variants. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Left Side View

    As seen in the images, the new Baleno will be available in Splendid Silver, Nexa Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, and Luxe Beige exterior shade. While the majority of the colour schemes remain unchanged with just renamed palettes, the Luxe Beige is the newest addition.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Left Side View

    Besides this, the new Baleno will broadly be offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O) trims. The feature highlights will include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new LED projector headlamps, redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels, a head-up display, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree camera. To know more about the variant-wise features on offer, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Left Side View

    The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm torque. The motor will also be equipped with an idle start/stop function as standard. The transmission options will include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. Even in the new avatar, the Baleno will continue its rivalry with the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, and Honda Jazz.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
