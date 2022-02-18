Mini Cooper SE to be launched in India on 24 February

- All 30 CBU units sold

- Will get a 32.6kWh battery pack

Back in October 2021, Mini India teased and opened bookings of its first-ever electric model – Cooper SE. Within a week, Mini announced that the carmaker had received pre-bookings for all 30 units that were being brought to India in the first batch. Now, Mini India has announced that the prices of the Cooper SE will be revealed next week on 24 February.

Being an electric three-door hatch, the Cooper SE will draw power from a 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack and will have an output of 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. Mini claims a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 7.3 seconds with a claimed electric range of 270km. The SE can be charged to 80 per cent using an 11kW charger in two and a half hours. Meanwhile, the 50kW charger juices up the battery to 80 per cent in 35 minutes.

Talking about the exterior, the SE looks identical to its ICE version albeit with a handful of elements that highlight its electric nature. It gets a blanked-out front grille with the ‘E’ badge and a four-box type design for the alloy wheels. As for the rest, the SE retains the oval-shaped headlight clusters with integrated DRLs, circular fog lamps, a flat roofline, and signature tail lamps.

Inside, the Cooper SE will be loaded with features such as a 5.5-inch digital driver’s display, Nappa leather upholstery, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, an electric parking brake, and dual-zone climate control.