    New Jeep Compass Trailhawk teased ahead of launch

    Nikhil Puthran

    New Jeep Compass Trailhawk teased ahead of launch

    - To get distinctive styling elements 

    - Likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine 

    The much-awaited rugged version of the Jeep Compass – the Trailhawk has been teased ahead of its anticipated launch sometime soon. The company introduced the updated Compass early in 2021, while this time around, Jeep is gearing up to launch the 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk in the country. The upcoming model is expected to be based on the top-spec variant of the Compass. 

    The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is expected to get distinctive cosmetic highlights in the form of restyled headlamps and a revised front grille. Additionally, the vehicle also gets new alloy wheels, tweaked bumpers, and distinctive graphics. As for the interior, the vehicle is expected to offer unique Trailhawk styling elements to distinguish it from the regular model. The vehicle is expected to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system running on the latest Uconnect 5 system, along with an all-digital instrument cluster. For convenience, the vehicle is expected to offer a panoramic roof, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone climate control, connected car tech, and more.

    Jeep Compass Front View

    Mechanically, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk is powered by a 2.0-litre, turbocharged diesel engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission to produce 165bhp and 350Nm of torque. The SUV will also get a four-wheel-drive setup with Jeep’s SelecTerrain systems. More details about the upcoming model will be known in the days to come. 

    Jeep Compass
    Nissan Magnite scores four-star Global NCAP safety rating

