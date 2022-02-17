CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Nissan Magnite scores four-star Global NCAP safety rating

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    22 Views
    Nissan Magnite scores four-star Global NCAP safety rating

    - Available in 1.0-litre NA and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine options 

    - Scored four-star for adult occupant protection and two-star for child occupant protection 

    In the fresh round of safety assessment program conducted by the Global NCAP (GNCAP), the Nissan Magnite scored 11.85 points on a maximum of 17 points, thereby earning a four-star rating for occupant protection. The results are based on the front offset crash test at 64kmph. In terms of child occupant protection, the Magnite earned just a two-star rating with a score of 24.88 points on a maximum of 49 points. It is worth noting that the model tested is a base variant.    

    In terms of adult occupant protection, the test results revealed that the Magnite offered good protection to the driver’s and the passenger’s necks. Furthermore, the vehicle offered marginal protection to the driver’s chest and good protection to the passenger’s chest. The vehicle offered marginal protection to the knees of the front row occupants and the footwell area was rated as stable. 

    As for the child occupant protection, the findings revealed that Magnite failed to prevent excessive forward movement of the head, thereby resulting in poor protection to the chest of a three-year-old child seated in the forward-facing child seat. Whereas, with a 1.5-year-old child in the rear-facing child seats, the findings revealed good protection to the head but poor protection to the chest. The base variant does not offer ISOFIX anchorages.

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be launched in India on 23 February

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.76 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.75 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.83 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.89 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.54 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.75 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Magnite scores four-star Global NCAP safety rating