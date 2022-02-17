Nissan Magnite scores four-star Global NCAP safety rating

- Available in 1.0-litre NA and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine options

- Scored four-star for adult occupant protection and two-star for child occupant protection

In the fresh round of safety assessment program conducted by the Global NCAP (GNCAP), the Nissan Magnite scored 11.85 points on a maximum of 17 points, thereby earning a four-star rating for occupant protection. The results are based on the front offset crash test at 64kmph. In terms of child occupant protection, the Magnite earned just a two-star rating with a score of 24.88 points on a maximum of 49 points. It is worth noting that the model tested is a base variant.

In terms of adult occupant protection, the test results revealed that the Magnite offered good protection to the driver’s and the passenger’s necks. Furthermore, the vehicle offered marginal protection to the driver’s chest and good protection to the passenger’s chest. The vehicle offered marginal protection to the knees of the front row occupants and the footwell area was rated as stable.

As for the child occupant protection, the findings revealed that Magnite failed to prevent excessive forward movement of the head, thereby resulting in poor protection to the chest of a three-year-old child seated in the forward-facing child seat. Whereas, with a 1.5-year-old child in the rear-facing child seats, the findings revealed good protection to the head but poor protection to the chest. The base variant does not offer ISOFIX anchorages.