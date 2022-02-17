CarWale
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be launched in India on 23 February

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    28,374 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be launched in India on 23 February

    - To debut with fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates 

    - To be powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine in both manual and AMT options 

    One of the most awaited launches of 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is all set for India launch on 23 February. Bookings for the updated model commenced recently against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The 2022 model gets a fresh set of cosmetic upgrades along with first-in-segment features. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Dashboard

    As seen in the recently leaked uncamouflaged images of the upcoming model, the 2022 Baleno gets a set of redesigned LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. Additionally, the fascia is further accentuated by a circular fog lamp housing. As for the sides, the vehicle retains the styling elements from the current model except for a fresh set of redesigned alloy wheels. The rear is highlighted by the tweaked C-shaped LED taillights. The reflectors have also been moved closer to the LED tail lamps. 

    As for the interior, the updated model will get a tweaked dashboard layout in new dual-tone black and blue theme with silver inserts. Additionally, the Baleno facelift also features a new-flat bottom steering wheel with controls. To take a look at the leaked images of the 2022 Baleno and learn more about its features, click here

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Rear View

    Mechanically, the 2022 Baleno is expected to continue with the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine with slightly better performance figures as compared to the older model. The premium hatchback will be available in both manual and AMT options and will continue to be sold via the Nexa outlets. Recently, we had also revealed the variants. To learn more about it, click here

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Gallery

    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Front View
